Watch

The Rebound Buffalo

Actions

Capacity expands starting May 15 for gyms, offices, casinos in New York State

items.[0].image.alt
Eileen Buckley
JadaBlitz Fitness in Clarence.
GYM.jpg
Posted at 12:06 PM, Apr 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-26 12:10:15-04

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WKBW) — In an announcement in Syracuse on Monday, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced expanded capacity dates for gyms, offices, casinos and outdoor stadiums.

The following changes to capacity restrictions will apply outside of New York City starting May 15:

  • Gym capacity increased from 33% to 50%
  • Office capacity increased from 50% to 75%
  • Casino capacity increased from 25% to 50%

In addition, outdoor venue capacity will increase from 20% to 33% on May 19.

The announcement comes on the same day Governor Cuomo announced the New York State Fair will go on in Syracuse this year. It was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-Health-Wellness-480x360.jpg

Managing the pressure and stopping the stigma