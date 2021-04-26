Watch


Gov. Cuomo announces New York State Fair will return in August

Posted at 12:03 PM, Apr 26, 2021
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Monday the New York State Fair will return in August. The fair was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19

Cuomo said the fair will run from August 20 to September 6 at the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse and operate at approximately 50% capacity. It will be split up into four separate areas to deal with capacity and crowd size.

The four areas will be:

  • Food and beverage
  • Amusement and rides
  • Concerts
  • Agriculture

The concert venue will follow NYS concert guidance.

The governor said the current guidelines that have been announced could be revised by August based on COVID-19 positivity and vaccination rates.

