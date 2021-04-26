Gov. Cuomo announces New York State Fair will return in August

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Monday the New York State Fair will return in August. The fair was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19

Cuomo said the fair will run from August 20 to September 6 at the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse and operate at approximately 50% capacity. It will be split up into four separate areas to deal with capacity and crowd size.

The four areas will be:

Food and beverage

Amusement and rides

Concerts

Agriculture

The concert venue will follow NYS concert guidance.

The governor said the current guidelines that have been announced could be revised by August based on COVID-19 positivity and vaccination rates.