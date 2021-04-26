Gov. Cuomo announces New York State Fair will return in August

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Monday the New York State Fair will return in August. The fair was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19
Cuomo said the fair will run from August 20 to September 6 at the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse and operate at approximately 50% capacity. It will be split up into four separate areas to deal with capacity and crowd size.
The four areas will be:
- Food and beverage
- Amusement and rides
- Concerts
- Agriculture
The concert venue will follow NYS concert guidance.
The governor said the current guidelines that have been announced could be revised by August based on COVID-19 positivity and vaccination rates.
