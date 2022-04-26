Who has the cheapest groceries? Our Price Tracker is watching to help you save

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — For the past six weeks, 7 Price Tracker has been watching prices at five local grocery stores.

We've been tracking prices at:

Aldi

Target

Tops

Walmart

Wegmans

The question people are asking most often? Where can I find the cheapest groceries?

To help answer that question, we've been watching the price of the same five products week after week. The products are:



a pound of ground beef (80/20)

a dozen eggs

a gallon of 2% milk

white bread

toilet paper



Looking back at last week (starting Sunday, 4/17) these are the best prices we found:

Ground Beef:

For three weeks in a row -

Aldi had the best price on ground beef - $4.19 per pound.

Other stores have had better sales on beef, but you've had to buy more than a pound to get the deal.

*It's also important to note that for a couple of weeks the only ground beef Aldi had in stock at the store we checked cost between $8.00 -$9.00 per pound, so the lower price may depend on what's in stock for the week.

Eggs:

The best price for eggs last week was at Walmart, where they cost $2.51 per dozen.

Looking back on the past three weeks, Walmart also had eggs for $1.66, and one week Target had them for $1.89.

Gallon of 2% milk

Last week the best price was at Wegmans, where a gallon of milk cost $2.49.

Target's price was close last week. A gallon there cost $2.59.

White Bread

The best price for white bread last week was found at Tops, where it cost $.88. Typically, white bread at Tops costs $1.19

For three weeks, Aldi has had white bread for $.92, and Walmart for $.93.

Toilet Paper

The best price for toilet paper went to Aldi, where you could get a 12 pack for $5.29.

If you wanted to get the best price on every item we've been tracking, you'd have to drive to four different stores.

That begs the question we're all asking these days - how do I weigh the cost of gas versus groceries?

We spoke with Charles Lindsey from UB's School of Management, who says that's something consumers need to consider.

"Gas also affects bargain shopping. Because now we're spending more to go across town to get a lower price for some item, and it's important to factor in the extra transportation cost we're paying," explained Lindsey.

If you're the type of person who prefers to make one stop for groceries, our team used last week's prices to see how much they would cost you at each store. Here's what we found:

If you're all about making just one stop for groceries -

Here's what it cost to buy the five items we're tracking at each store last week:

Aldi: $15.98

Walmart: $17.69

Wegmans: $18.41

Target: $18.55

Tops: $20.84.

