What deals can you find as stores push excess inventory?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — We told you last week how stores like Target and Walmart are offering deals as they work to get rid of excess inventory.

Experts say shoppers have shifted their spending habits, and the stores are working to get rid of many of the excess items they have, and shift their inventory toward customers demands.

So our Price Tracker team did some digging on store websites - to try and see what kind of deals you can get as stores make those changes.

Experts say right now, retailers like Walmart have excess patio furniture.

We found some good deals if you're looking for basic items - like a matching outdoor set. Some of the sets we found were 50% off on Walmart's website. There were also good deals on shade options for outside, including a patio umbrella with solar-powered lights that was about 40% off.

At Target, retail experts are telling customers to keep an eye on television sales.

Our Price Tracker team already found a 32-inch TLC Roku television on-sale for $159 (from $209) and a 65-inch VIZIO Smart TV that retails for $629 on-sale for $499.

You're also able to get free shipping on many of the items.

As always - prices are often changing - so keep checking store websites and in-store displays to see what deals you can find.