Price Tracker: Double your produce dollars and coupons

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — For our Price Tracker series, we're continuing to track the prices of five items at five stores across Western New York.

We're tracking the price of:



1lb ground beef

a dozen eggs

a gallon of 2% milk

white bread

toilet paper

You can track the changes we're seeing by looking at the graphs here. We add data every week.

This week, we've found one way for some people to double their fresh fruits and vegetables budget. The Double Up Food Bucks program allows SNAP recipients to stretch their food dollars at participating stores and farmer's markets. The Lexington Co-op is one store that will double your dollars on almost all fruits and veggies.

"It is so important. Fresh, local, healthy foods need to be on everyone's table not to mention low income families tables," said Jennifer White from the Co-op. "You can match up to 10 dollars every single day. You can come in every day and get fresh produce."

Many local farmers markets also offer to double up food bucks for SNAP recipients. To find locations near you, you can go to the Double Up Food Bucks website and type in your zipcode.

Another way anyone can cut costs at the grocery store is by couponing. You'd be surprised how much you can save spending five minutes clipping - especially if you double coupons and shop sales.

Here's how coupons work at each of the five stores I've been tracking:

Tops:

Tops will double your manufacturer's coupons up to 99 cents. You do need to be a BONUS PLUS card holder to get that deal.

This link has all of the information about using coupons at Tops.

Wegmans:

Wegmans will also double your manufacturer's coupons up to 99 cents.

This link has all of the information about using coupons at Wegmans.

Target:

Target will take manufacturer's coupons. According to the Krazy Coupon Lady website, you can stack them with other deals, including a percentage off Circle offer and a Red Card discount.

Check out a breakdown here.

Walmart:

According to the Krazy Coupon Lady website, Walmart won't double your coupons, but Walmart is one of the few stores that will give you cash back for the difference.

Check out how Walmart uses coupons here.