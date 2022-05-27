Watch
How much are you paying for your Memorial Day BBQ?

Posted at 6:57 AM, May 27, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Our Price Tracker team spent the week tracking some Memorial Day staples so you could save on your holiday parties.

We checked in at both Tops and Wegmans to find prices for your Memorial Day picnic.

Here are the seven items we tracked:

  • pre-made hamburger patties (one lb)
  • Sahlen's Hot Dogs (one lb package)
  • watermelon
  • hamburger Buns
  • hot Dog Buns
  • Lay's Potato Chips -
  • A 2-liter of Coke

If you're shopping at Tops, all the items cost $28.24.
At Wegmans, they cost $26.53.

The biggest savings were in chips and buns, which cost about .50 cents less at Wegmans.

It's important to note that if you shop the sales at Tops, you can get many items for a better deal, and if you buy ground beef and make your own patties you'll save on burgers no matter where you shop.

