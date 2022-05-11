Cost of convenience: how much more are you paying for grocery delivery?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Grocery delivery apps, whether offered by the store itself or a third party, put our grocery shopping at our fingertips.

Since the start of the pandemic, research shows almost 80% of U.S. consumers have turned to online grocery shopping.

It's hard to ignore the convenience that comes with having someone do your shopping for you— but that convenience comes with a cost.

To break down just how much having groceries delivered may cost, 7 News decided to take the five-item list we've been using in our Price Tracker series to the delivery options for each store.

As a refresher, those five items are:



ground beef

eggs

milk

white bread

toilet paper

Aldi

In store this week, the five items would cost $15.68.

If the same five items are purchased on Instacart, the cost jumps to $24.95. Add the $3 service fee and $7.99 delivery fee, and the cost becomes $35.94.

That's a difference of $20.26.

Target

The in-store cost of our list is $18.65.

On Instacart, the five items plus service fee and delivery is $33.94— which is $15.29 more.

Wegmans

You'd pay $18.25 for the five items in store.

Through Instacart, you'll pay $32.74 for the same items delivered. That's a difference of $14.49.

Tops

You'd pay $20.64 for the list in store.

On Instacart, you'd pay $32.20 for delivery. That's a difference of $11.56.

Walmart

You'd pay $18.84 in the store for the five items.

Walmart doesn't offer Instacart delivery in our area, but you can order through the app and pick it up at the store. Our order is below their $35 minimum, so there's an extra fee of $5.99 for pickup. That brings the total to $24.83.

Excluding Walmart because delivery isn't available, Tops had the cheapest grocery delivery cost through Instacart this week for these five items.