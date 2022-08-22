Back to school price tracking for parents - where are the best places to buy?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As kids get ready to go back to school, parents are looking to save a few bucks on supplies. We price tracked four things on the list for many families.

Here are the four items we tracked:



Crayola Crayons

A paper folder with pockets and prongs

A marble notebook

Pack of pencils

We tracked prices at four stores:



Target

Walmart

Office Max

Amazon

At Target those four items cost you $2.19.

At WalMart they cost you $2.62.

At Office Max $5.23.

At Amazon, you usually have to buy in bulk if you want to get a deal. The total comes to more than $47.00, but that gets you six packs of crayons, 25 folders, 20 marble notebooks and a pack of pencils.

Even with the bulk prices we found, the best store to buy these four supplies is Target.