Police identify 3 of 4 Yorkshire fire victims; fire ruled non-criminal

Update: The Pioneer Central School District says law enforcement has officially identified three of the four victims. They are 7th grade student Faith Cook, 10th grade student Tonya Cook and their mother, 36-year-old Kristina Kipfer. 18-year-old James Cook was able to escape.

Police say the fire has been ruled as non-criminal.

Original Story: Tragedy in Cattaraugus County where New York State Police announced four people were killed when a fire ripped through their home in the Town of Yorkshire early Friday morning.

Police said it is believed the blaze started in the kitchen of the home on Creek Road just after 2 a.m. on Friday. One of the family members was able to escape and call 911. Police said the home belonged to the Cook family and two parents and three kids were inside when it went up in flames.

Watch: State Police provided an update on deadly fire Friday morning, confirming multiple fatalities. 'An entire family loss of life': At least 3 people killed in Cattaraugus County fire

According to police, some of the victims are teens who were students in the Pioneer School District.

Ethan Ashworth said he went to high school with the surviving family member of the fire.

"At first it's like it's one of those things you don't want to believe," said Ashworth. "You wouldn't picture it happening in your community let alone to someone you know."

Ashworth said the Cook family is very close and his heart goes out to the surviving family member.

"It's really hard to imagine. I can't picture myself in his shoes. I've known them for a couple years now. Just all around nice family always willing to help someone out," he said.

WKBW

"It's a very sad day not only for this area but for Pioneer School District," said Trooper James O'Callaghan. "We're working with the Pioneer school district for grief counselors not only for the kids but for the administrative staff."

The Pioneer School District issued the following statement Friday morning:

"It is with deep sadness that I share some heartbreaking news. Early this morning, we were notified by the New York State Police of a tragic house fire in our community, which has claimed the lives of members of the Cook family, residents of Yorkshire and part of our Pioneer Central School District family. "In response to this tragedy, our district’s Crisis Response Team has been activated and is ready to support any students, staff, or community members affected. Counselors are available throughout the district to provide emotional support to those in need. "Our hearts go out to the Cook family, and we encourage everyone to lean on each other during this difficult time. The strength of our community lies in our ability to come together and offer support, especially in moments of such great sadness."



Leigh Redden is the First Assistant Chief in Yorkshire and said it was a very hard fire to fight. Crews were unable to get inside when they arrived and it took more than two and a half hours to get the fire under control.

Redden said some of the firefighters at the scene knew the victims.

"We had a couple that knew them personally so it's really hard for those people," said Redden. "Definitely one of the worst fires as far as life loss. It's a small town that's devastating you know."

WKBW

Trooper O'Callaghan said the surviving family member had some minor injuries.

"It's just devastating to hear losing your whole family," said Ashworth. "It's just something unimaginable. Nobody wants to imagine what that's like. Just asking everybody to put out as many prayers as they can."