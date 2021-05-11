Nostalgia in Delaware Park: 'The Juicery' smoothie shack back open this summer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Nostalgia is coming to Delaware Park this summer. Starting this month, 'The Juicery' smoothie shack is back and new owners are hoping it will once again become a staple in the park.

“I’m very excited, we want to be here every day for everybody,” said Jake Caprow, part owner.

Over the past year, Caprow and Angelo Canna have been working to bring the kiosk back to the entrance at Nottingham and Meadow Drive.

Taylor Epps New owners of 'The Juicery' smoothie shack want it to become a staple in the park again

"It’s been a staple here since like the 80s. Used to have like pita pockets, we’re bringing back that stuff, the miso dressing, the tuna salad pockets, the egg salad pockets," said Caprow.

All produce comes from Braymiller Market.

Canna says some of his fondest memories growing up include stopping by The Juicery and he wanted to bring it back for future generations.

“Spending summers in the park as a child, running around, playing baseball, all with the anticipation that at some point we would get to stop by The Juicery," said Canna. “I set out to bring back The Juicery, the one we all remember and that’s exactly what I’m doing.”

They’ve been working on bringing it back for a year and officially opened May 5.

"My friends and I skate around this park and we were skating by a month ago and we saw them starting to move around in here and we started perking up to see what was happening, I’m so happy that it’s here," said Dawn Marchant-Madden, who lives on Hertel Avenue.

Marchant-Madden says it’ll become a regular stop as she skates throughout the summer.

"It encourages people to hydrate while they’re working out and stuff and if you’re hungry, you don’t have to get up and leave, you can just like get a snack and keep going," said Marchant-Madden.

Taylor Epps 'The Juicery' is open 7 days a week, dawn to dusk

After less than a week, Caprow says the response has been great and he’s looking forward to greeting more people as the warm weather returns.

“I want everyone to stop by at least once during the summer to see what we have. We just want to get busier and be here for the neighborhood," said Caprow.

They're open 7 days a week, 8:30am to 8pm.

And as they get more popular they’re looking to host events, picnics and maybe even a farmer’s market.