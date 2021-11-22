New shop in Buffalo's Black Rock neighborhood supports dozens of local artisans

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — We always talk about shopping local for the holidays and this year, there’s a new place to check out in Buffalo’s Black Rock neighborhood, giving small businesses and local artisans the boost they need this holiday season.

"It's really about community over competition, we all have to support each other if we're all gonna make it," said Jennifer Barton, Owner of The Charcoal Annex.

Barton has always wanted to open a storefront, but says that's just not feasible for some small business owners. Many sign up as vendors at local markets.

"The markets were just booming this summer, I think I had like 9 a month,” said Barton.

She met Rick Maloney, candle-maker and owner of Pour and Penchant, at one of those markets. Together, they came up with an idea.

“We joked about after the holidays, maybe next year about opening a storefront together and then within a week it was thrown into our laps,” said Barton.

Both businesses found a home on Amherst street, at their new business Nickel City Wax and Wane which they opened in October. But it’s not just their work on the shelves.

“This entire store is nothing but people we have met and come across. Everyone in here is someone we’ve watched diligently working,

said Barton.

From print art to macrame to jewelry, they've got 21 local artisans' works throughout the shop, just in time for the holiday season.

"I think that's the biggest thing this holiday season, especially the makers we've been working with, everybody just really wants this holiday season to be unique and special and I think we really offer that as a shopping experience for people," said Maloney.

Which they think is perfect for Buffalo’s Black Rock neighborhood.

"It’s so up and coming, especially for artists and small businesses, chandler street has really just like boomed," said Barton.

Which makes for happy shoppers and successful local businesses.

For those holiday shoppers—they have holiday pop ups every Saturday until December 18th, they run from 11-4pm. Local artists and makers come and bring more of their product to check out.

Nickel City Wax and Wane Website