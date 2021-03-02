New Fozzie Bear exhibit open at National Comedy Center

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — The National Comedy Center is full of history, telling tales of famous and successful comedians. But they were missing one, very fuzzy one and now, he's here.

"It’s only appropriate that the Muppets resident stand up struggling comedian is now on display in our galleries," said Journey Gunderson, Executive Director at the National Comedy Center.

This new Fozzie Bear exhibit is open now. This is an original Fozzie Muppet comes to Jamestown on loan from the Jim Henson collection in Atlanta.

We're excited to have loaned our #FozzieBear puppet to our friends at @NtlComedyCenter, so that #Fozzie can proudly stand among comedic legends! https://t.co/GNo7k25y91 pic.twitter.com/Yi2BLjeZx6 — Center for Puppetry Arts (@CtrPuppetryArts) February 22, 2021

Someone very close to Fozzie is glad to see him in the spotlight.

"The man who developed Fozzie bear as a character on the Muppet show, Frank Oz, has visited the comedy center, loves it and said that it’s so wonderful that the comedy center is celebrating Fozzie in the context of comedy’s heritage," said Gunderson.

Fozzie bear started telling jokes back in 1976. This new exhibit is a way to introduce Fozzie to the younger crowd and bring nostalgia for those who grew up watching him.

Richard Drew/AP FILE - In this Nov. 24, 2008 file photo, Muppets Fozzie Bear, left, a Whatnot, center, and Kermit the Frog make a television appearance in New York. Kermit, Miss Piggy, Bert and Ernie of "Sesame Street" fame, the stars of "Fraggle Rock" and other puppets, costumes and items from throughout Muppets creator Jim Henson's career have been donated to the Museum of the Moving Image, which is building a new gallery to house them, the institution announced Tuesday, May 21, 2013.(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File

All while supporting our local museum.

"Every visitor that passes by Fozzie stops and enjoys. WNY family magazine called us a must see destination for people with families with children and I love NY called us named us one of the top family friendly activities in all of New York state," said Gunderson.

It’s an opportunity to get out of the house, have a laugh and let an old friend “wocka wocka” your world.

National Comedy Center National Comedy Center now touch-free to keep visitors safe

"People come thinking they’ll spend a couple of hours and leave saying I should’ve planned to spend a couple days, there’s that much to see here," said Gunderson.

The National Comedy Center has a laugh safe program to make sure everyone can laugh and enjoy safely. You have to reserve tickets in advance, masks are required and all of the interactive exhibits are no-touch.

Reserve those tickets when you can, Fozzie Bear will only be here in WNY this year through the spring and summer.

To reserve tickets for the National Comedy, click here.