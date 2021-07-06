'Buffalo Bills barber' opens his own shop on Military Road

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — From cutting hair in his grandfather's basement, to opening his own shop, Jesse Ciffa is accomplishing one of his big goals.

"[I] used to bring all my buddies over there and my grandma would actually make a pot of sauce while I was cutting everyone’s hair," said Ciffa.

Now he's cutting clients all around WNY, including some high profile names.

“I now cut Josh Allen, I cut Micah Hyde, Matt Milano, I’ve cut a lot of the guys over the years," said Ciffa.

He says his loyal client-base is how he's able to open up on his own.

"You come once you’re a customer, you come twice you’re a client, you come three times, you’re my friend,” said Ciffa.

A lot of people are becoming barbers these days, according to state data. Nationwide, the number of hairdressers and cosmetologists is decreasing, but the number of barbers is up 7%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“When I started cutting it was kinda still small, the scenery for it and over the years, the industry for it, we’re getting more guys spit out of barber schools than ever before,” said Ciffa.

A lot of competition and restrictions from the pandemic, posed quite the challenge for this young barber and his cousin/business partner.

“I’ve always been kind of shocked with how smooth it’s been going so far," said Nate Ciffa, who apprenticed under Jesse.

But he's not just a barber to the stars, Ciffa says he's hoping to expand and cut more hair, no matter who you are.

“I love cutting the celebrities and cutting the athletes, but just your average joe like, we’ll cut anyone. I always say I’ll cut a monkey if he sits still," said Ciffa.

Chief’s Barber Parlour is set to host a grand opening this Saturday July 10 at 3pm at the shop, 1567 Military Road. They’re taking bookings now, click here for an appointment.