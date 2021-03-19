Lent in Lockport: Two fish fries to check out this week

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — 7 Eyewitness News Reporter Taylor Epps has seen many fish fries over the past few weeks and this week, she's listening to your suggestions. She checked out two restaurants in Lockport with unique stories.

First, she stopped by Kith and Kin Bakery and Bistro on Transit Road, where their fish fry and everything on their menu is 100% gluten free.

It's run by Lisa and Jim Jermyn and their family. It call got started when their three kids were diagnosed with Celiac's disease. When they started making the change to go gluten free for them, they noticed the food was not as tasty and really expensive, so Lisa started making it all at home and then Kith and Kin was born, giving a gluten free option for anyone in the Lockport area.

To make their gluten free fish fry it’s as simple as switching up the flour and using a homemade batter. They also use an old trick from grandma, saving their leftover breadcrumbs for a breaded fish fry.

And it’s been a success-- driving in customers week after week.

"Sales over the last year are up considerably and we’re really happy about that, it’s a real pleasure to be able to do this and humbling for people who are gluten free and to do this all for them," said Jim Jermyn.

The Jermyns are grateful to have turned the corner after a rough year. They say it was tough keeping up with the rules and keeping their employees, but this success is a huge boost.

And now that restaurants are back at 75% starting today, they have six extra seats inside to serve their growing customer base.

We also got a lot of recommendations to come to Lockport, specifically at La Port's Pine Restaurant on Pine Street. Where I’m told you come for the food and stay for the people.

This is the kind of place where customers and waiters are on a first name basis and your order is ready for you before you even step inside. This consistent group of regulars is what’s gotten them through the pandemic. And Fish Fry Fridays are an added boost.

The chef and owner say the reason their fish fry is so special is because it's made to order, and they cook all of the food right in front of you. Your side options are fries, coleslaw or a vegetable with a garlic toast or dinner roll and in 2019, they were voted best fries in Lockport.

Between the fish fry boom and their usual supporters, business is good.

“People love coming in here because we’re all like family, you know everyone comes in and they always see people they can see and they can talk to," Davenee Dear, Owner.

So if you want to stop by and get the La Port's Pine experience, here's what you need to know:



Your options are dine in, takeout and delivery (716-433-9756)

Each fish fry order is $11.25

They’re open 7 days a week from 6am to 9pm

If you want to try the gluten-free fish fry at Kith and Kin:

