How you can explore and taste the Queen City on two wheels this summer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Summers in Buffalo often bring everyone out to the waterfront. Coming to Canalside for fresh air, water activities and good food.

And starting this month, you can stop at Buffalo Bike Tours as they start their third season teaching local history and riding through the city.

“Everyone wants to be outside and it’s a great place to explore by bicycle," said Marc Moscato, owner.

Buffalo Bike Tours are back and Moscato is eager to get small groups back together this summer, after a COVID-cautious 2020.

Taylor Epps Owner Marc Moscato is excited to bring more bikers around his city

"Biking is one of those things where we’re outside, we’re socially distant by naturally the space in between. We do tours 7 days a week, 10:30am, 1:00pm and 4:00pm," said Moscato.

At 10:30 you can catch a two and a half hour history ride.

"Some of our heavy hitters in buffalo history like Olmsted and Frank Lloyd Wright, but also some of the underground social stories like the underground railroad," said Moscato.

At 1pm, they offer a 10 mile ride along the waterfront.

Taylor Epps Buffalo Bike Tours expanded their fleet to 14 bikes

"Looks at our industrial heritage, going out to the outer harbor, some nature coming back to the city," said Moscato.

And at 4pm, come hungry for the wing tour.

"Which not only samples Buffalo’s best wings, but goes into some of the underground stories you may not know about. This is an opportunity to exercise, get some fresh air, learn about your city," said Moscato.

And with the national bike shortage because of the pandemic, they’re hoping to help people out by expanding their fleet to 14 bikes for people to rent and ride.

“If you need a bike, come on down you can rent them by the hour, by three hours or even by the day. We also have a series of five self-guided tours in case you want to explore buffalo on your own," said Moscato.

Moscato asks that those in the group tours bring masks to wear during stops on the tour, but otherwise, you can ride mask free.

"Come join us and see Buffalo from the best seat in the world, your bicycle and we look forward to seeing you," said Moscato.

Buffalo Bike Tours prices:



Tour + Bike Rental: $39

Tour + Bring your own bike: $20

Self-guided Tour: $15/hr $30/3 hr $50/all day



You can enjoy throughout the summer season all the way until Halloween. To book or learn more, click here.