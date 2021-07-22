Buffalo's first self-serve beer bar now open on Pearl Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — There’s a new spot on Pearl Street in Buffalo tapping into the beer scene, adding a unique twist.

"[It's] the first self-serve beer bar in Buffalo, we’ve got beer cider and wine ready for you to try," said Matt Prime, Co-Owner.

At the Pour Taproom, you'll find 56 taps, from ciders to IPAs to rosés. They opened earlier this month and are already seeing success.

"It’s been super busy, we kicked 30 kegs the first weekend, more than that last weekend, so we’re hoping to beat that number every weekend," said Prime.

Taylor Epps Pour owners say they're seeing a good turnout after opening just weeks ago

There are 9 other locations around the country, it started in Greenville, South Carolina. Prime and his business partner had the idea to bring one to Buffalo three years ago.

"Over the last year and a half with the pandemic it was tough so we spent a lot of sleepless nights waiting, hoping that no one else would beat us to the punch," said Prime.

Prime finds that Pour’s unique way of serving beer is bringing more people inside, saying people spend four or five hours there, as opposed to your typical restaurant.

Taylor Epps Prime says the self-serve option allows them to welcome more customers

"You sit down on your table on a busy night, they get you your food hand out your check and they want you to get out so you can bring the next table in, this is a place we want to feel like a coffee shop, spend as much time as you want here," said Prime.

Here's how it works. You open a tab when you walk in, that gets connected to a 'VIP Pass' with a QR code. You carry that pass around with you and when you select your drink, scan it and it will pour and charge your card by the ounce.

"It's kind of a novelty thing, you might come for the novelty and stick around for how nice the experience is," said Prime.

And as shows return to Shea’s, Pour is just around the corner, so they’re hoping to give that crowd something to do before and after shows.

They’re open Wednesdays for dinner starting at 4pm, Thursday-Saturday 12pm-12am, and 12pm-5pm on Sunday.