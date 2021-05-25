Blackberry's Bar & Grill bringing new flavor to Grand Island this summer

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WKBW) — The MacClellan family wanted to create a restaurant with a fun bar atmosphere for parents, where you can still bring grandma and the kids to enjoy. Making their dream location come true during a pandemic was far from easy.

“It’s always been a dream of mine, for about 10 years or so I’ve always wanted a restaurant and bar," said Jason MacClellan.

He and his wife Ann spent a lot of time in those years watching shows about restaurants for research.

Taylor Epps The MacClellan family, Hannah, Ann and Jason are gearing up for a fun-filled first summer at their restaurant.

"A lot of 'Diners, Drive-ins and Dives', I got a lot of ideas. Going to restaurants and seeing what we think would be a better fit," said MacClellan.

They took the things they like the most in a good restaurant, from decor to customer service and built their own place called Blackberry's Bar and Grill on Grand Island Boulevard.

"We kinda built a place for us to come to with our friends to hang out, and everyone can come to with their friends and family and have the bar atmosphere," said MacClellan.

And they did it all during the pandemic.

"It was tough, when we first opened in September it was great and once we had to close because of the guidance we received, we started doing these drive-thru chicken dinners," said Ann MacClellan.

They were selling 200 to 300 dinners a week to get them through the winter.

"If you can make it through this you can make it through anything," said Ann MacClellan.

Now, they're gearing up for their first summer in business with somewhat normal service for their guests. They’re coming into the summer with big plans, ready to provide the atmosphere they always wanted.

They have live music on Tuesdays and Saturdays. Wednesdays are family nights, with a magic show and everyone gets free s'mores at their table.

Taylor Epps Blackberry's offers tableside DIY s'mores

And they stress that the rest of the menu is made with fresh ingredients only, that's why their menu is on the smaller side.

Their hours are 4-10pm Tues-Thurs, 2-10pm on Friday, 12-10pm on Saturdays and occasionally, they have brunch on Sunday's.

Throughout the summer they’re planning private parties, cookouts and festivals starting this Memorial Day Weekend.

"Enjoy some great atmosphere, bring your family and friends and come enjoy yourself," said Ann MacClellan.

They’re also hiring for the summer, looking for servers and line cooks. For more information, head to their website or check out their Facebook Page.