42 Erie County restaurants to receive $5,000 grants through DoorDash COVID-19 relief program

AP
FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2020, file photo, the DoorDash app is shown on a smartphone in New York. Some app-based delivery companies have announced hiring sprees to cope with a surge in orders from millions of people stuck at home. DoorDash has launched a "priority access program" to help laid off restaurant employees sign up for delivery work. (AP Photo, File)
Posted at 10:51 AM, Mar 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-04 10:51:54-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Thursday, DoorDash announced the local grant winners in its COVID-19 Restaurant Relief Grant program.

In Erie County, 42 restaurants will each receive a $5,000 grant, which can be used for operating costs including payroll, PPE, rent and other expenses. The restaurants are listed below:

  • 773 North, Grand Island
  • Armor Inn & Tap Room, Lake View
  • Bada Bing Bar & Grill, Buffalo
  • Bellini's Bistro, Buffalo
  • Cantina 62, Buffalo
  • Carbone's Pizza, Buffalo
  • Casa Azul, Buffalo
  • The Cheesy Chick Cafe, Clarence
  • Coyote Cafe, Hamburg
  • EM Tea Coffee Cup Cafe, Buffalo
  • Freddy J's BBQ, Buffalo
  • Gypsy Parlor, Buffalo
  • Haak's Cakes, Hamburg
  • Hat Trix Bar and Grill, Hamburg
  • The Hollow Bistro & Brew, Clarence
  • The Isle View, TonawandaJohn & Mary's, Lackawanna
  • Joe's Deli, Buffalo
  • Jolly Jug, Amherst
  • Local Kitchen & Beer Bar, Buffalo
  • Mel's Place, Chaffee
  • Milkie’s on Elmwood, Buffalo
  • Misuta Chow's, Buffalo
  • My Tomato Pie, Amherst
  • Nellai Banana Leaf, Williamsville
  • Nick’s Place Express, Kenmore
  • Old School Tavern, Buffalo
  • Park Vue Soul Food Bar and Restaurant, Buffalo
  • Phat Catz, Buffalo
  • Pho Cafe, Getzville
  • Phovana Restaurant, Amherst
  • Saigon Bangkok, Hamburg
  • Señor Tequila Mexican Restaurant, Buffalo
  • Serafim’s Greek on the Street, Kenmore
  • Sweet Life Dessert Experience, Tonawanda
  • SZND Dining, Buffalo
  • Taqueria Los Mayas, Cheektowaga
  • This Little Pig, Williamsville
  • Tipico Coffee, Buffalo
  • Wallenwein’s Hotel, East Aurora
  • Waves Restaurant, Cheektowaga
  • Wine On Hertel, Buffalo

Restaurants could apply through Hello Alice, a platform that connects small businesses with funding opportunities. The grant winners receive free access to Hello Alice in addition to the grant.

In all, DoorDash is awarding $10 million in grants in select cities and regions in the U.S. and Canada. See a full list of winners here.

