42 Erie County restaurants to receive $5,000 grants through DoorDash COVID-19 relief program

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Thursday, DoorDash announced the local grant winners in its COVID-19 Restaurant Relief Grant program.

In Erie County, 42 restaurants will each receive a $5,000 grant, which can be used for operating costs including payroll, PPE, rent and other expenses. The restaurants are listed below:

773 North, Grand Island

Armor Inn & Tap Room, Lake View

Bada Bing Bar & Grill, Buffalo

Bellini's Bistro, Buffalo

Cantina 62, Buffalo

Carbone's Pizza, Buffalo

Casa Azul, Buffalo

The Cheesy Chick Cafe, Clarence

Coyote Cafe, Hamburg

EM Tea Coffee Cup Cafe, Buffalo

Freddy J's BBQ, Buffalo

Gypsy Parlor, Buffalo

Haak's Cakes, Hamburg

Hat Trix Bar and Grill, Hamburg

The Hollow Bistro & Brew, Clarence

The Isle View, TonawandaJohn & Mary's, Lackawanna

Joe's Deli, Buffalo

Jolly Jug, Amherst

Local Kitchen & Beer Bar, Buffalo

Mel's Place, Chaffee

Milkie’s on Elmwood, Buffalo

Misuta Chow's, Buffalo

My Tomato Pie, Amherst

Nellai Banana Leaf, Williamsville

Nick’s Place Express, Kenmore

Old School Tavern, Buffalo

Park Vue Soul Food Bar and Restaurant, Buffalo

Phat Catz, Buffalo

Pho Cafe, Getzville

Phovana Restaurant, Amherst

Saigon Bangkok, Hamburg

Señor Tequila Mexican Restaurant, Buffalo

Serafim’s Greek on the Street, Kenmore

Sweet Life Dessert Experience, Tonawanda

SZND Dining, Buffalo

Taqueria Los Mayas, Cheektowaga

This Little Pig, Williamsville

Tipico Coffee, Buffalo

Wallenwein’s Hotel, East Aurora

Waves Restaurant, Cheektowaga

Wine On Hertel, Buffalo

Restaurants could apply through Hello Alice, a platform that connects small businesses with funding opportunities. The grant winners receive free access to Hello Alice in addition to the grant.

In all, DoorDash is awarding $10 million in grants in select cities and regions in the U.S. and Canada. See a full list of winners here.