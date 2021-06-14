19-year-old opens ‘Tees and Taps’ golf lounge in Orchard Park

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — There's a new, unique way to enjoy golf in Orchard Park at any time of the year, no matter the weather. What’s also unique, the mastermind behind this new business is a local teenager.

Tony “I’m glad that I found a passion at such a young age, I find my life extremely fulfilling, I wake up and I love what I do every day.” :07

Tony Tuber of Orchard Park has always had a passion for golf, first picking up a club at five-years-old.

"Throughout high school is when my interest in golf really grew, that’s when I started developing the putters and everything just happened so fast," said Tuber.

Using his father’s machine shop, he started making custom putters for family and friends three years ago, creating a business called T-Squared Putters.

And now at 19-years-old, he’s going to college and expanding his business at the same time.

He wanted to make a showroom for all his putters, with the help of his family, that room eventually turned into two golf simulators and a bar as well.

Taylor Epps Tees and Taps owner wanted to make a golfer's paradise

"It turned into this really cool space where I feel like there’s nothing really like it around here," said Tuber.

It’s a golf lounge called Tees and Taps, which Tuber officially opened on April 1 of this year.

"We’re hoping that when you walk in here, you’re in a golfer’s paradise," said Tuber.

You can grab a bite to eat, a drink at the bar and get ready for your tee time at the golf simulator, which you can book for $60/hr.

"You come with your friends, you play for four hours, you play Pebble Beach, it’s a good time," said Tuber.

You can customize the virtual course to any place in the world with ant conditions you want. Or you can come over to the show room to practice your putt and check out the inventory.

They have a Father's Day special running right now.

"We’re doing if you get fit for a putter, you can get all the engraving, we’re doing all that for free," said Tuber.

Tuber hopes to share his golfer’s paradise with as many people as possible.

"It’s awesome, we’ve had great feedback so far, everyone loves it...my family, we couldn’t be more proud of how the space turned out and we love enjoying it with the people who come here," said Tuber.

And later this summer, they’re expanding the place even more outside here with an outdoor patio, where they built a replica of the 13th hole at Augusta—home of the Master's golf tournament.

In about a month or so they hope to open this spot and have putting competitions and more for people to enjoy.

The Tees and Taps golf lounge is open Tuesday-Thursday 11-9pm, Friday and Saturday 11-10pm and Sundays 11-6pm.