Wheatfield neighborhood left without mailboxes, forced to rely on PO boxes

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WKBW) — Families in Wheatfield’s Whistling Straits development say they’ve gone nearly two years without a basic service: residential mail delivery.

Unlike nearby streets with standard mailboxes, residents here must drive to the post office to collect letters and packages.

Homeowner Deborah Dudek says she was assured by developer Ryan Homes that either cluster boxes or curbside mailboxes would eventually be installed. But two weeks before closing, she was told she would need a PO box instead.

Neighbors like Jeff Otterstein argue that the situation is more than an inconvenience—it’s an unfair expense.

“It’s not only an inconvenience, but an added cost that other residents in the town don’t have to pay,” he said.

Residents also point to limited post office hours, which make it difficult to pick up packages or medications that don’t fit into their boxes.

Congressman Tim Kennedy has stepped in, writing to the Postmaster General on behalf of the neighborhood. In a recent statement, he said:

“This comes down to fairness - making sure these homeowners receive the same service as their neighbors around the block. Whistling Straits is in the middle of an established residential community, and there is no reason its residents should be treated any differently. It’s time for the United States Postal Service to do the right thing and provide these residents with the service they deserve. We will continue to press the USPS for answers and results.” - Rep. Tim Kennedy

Residents say the town, the developer, and the U.S. Postal Service continue to blame each other, leaving them without a solution. Dudek says if the matter isn’t resolved soon, legal action may be the next step.

I have reached out to the Town of Wheatfield supervisor for comment, but have not received a response yet.