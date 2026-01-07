WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WKBW) — Gary and Tammy Dotterweich opened the Orange Tree Inn in 2017 with a simple goal: run a business as a family. For Gary, it was meant to be his retirement plan.

That plan was suddenly interrupted earlier this year when Gary was rushed to the hospital with chest pain. After testing, doctors diagnosed him with Plasma Cell Leukemia, a rare and aggressive form of blood cancer.

WATCH: 'We'll get through this': Community rallying together to support the family behind the Orange Tree Inn

The diagnosis required immediate and intensive treatment, forcing the Dotterweich family to make quick adjustments both at home and at the restaurant. Gary, known for being hands-on in the kitchen, is no longer able to work the way he once did. The family has paused catering services and adjusted restaurant hours as they balance treatment schedules and daily operations.

Still, the doors at the Orange Tree Inn remain open.

"It’s hard to take a spatula out of my hand," Gary said. "But I’ve got people who’ve stepped up, and I think we’ll be okay."

Through the changes, the family says one thing has remained constant — the support from the community. Regular customers, neighbors, and even strangers have reached out, offering help, encouragement, and understanding as the family navigates the months ahead.

"It means the world to us," Tammy Dotterweich said. "I’m speechless by how many people have come forward to help any way they can."

Gary is receiving care at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. Despite the challenges ahead, he says he’s focused on staying positive and trusting his medical team.

"I have all the faith in the doctors," he said. "We’ll get through this. I’m not going anywhere yet."

To help cover medical expenses and keep the family business running during treatment, a GoFundMe has been set up for the Dotterweich family.