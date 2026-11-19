NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara Falls Police have launched an anonymous text tip line so neighbors can share information with officers. Anyone can text 716-804-4000 to provide the police with information without having to identify themselves.

Police say that this service was made in an attempt to provide more safety and privacy to those who may be able to aid police investigations but are scared of doing so.

"Community cooperation is one of the most important tools we have in preventing and solving crimes. We understand that some individuals may be reluctant to speak directly with police, and we hope this resource provides them with a comfortable and secure way to share important information. Even the smallest piece of information could make a significant difference in an investigation," Police Chief Nicholas Ligammari said in a statement.

This announcement comes less than 24 hours after chants of 'We want justice' rang throughout Niagara Falls. The family and friends of Jayla Brown and Jalin Rios demanded answers as to why nobody has been arrested for killing their loved ones on July 4.

WATCH: ‘No updates, no nothing’: Mourning families demand justice for July 4 murders in Niagara Falls

‘No updates, no nothing’: Mourning families demand justice for July 4 murders in Niagara Falls

It has been over four months since 19-year-old Jayla Brown and 22-year-old Jalin Rios were shot and killed at Fourth of July gatherings in Niagara Falls.

The two were killed in separate shootings on the same day. Their mothers, Carretha Brown and Celis Rios, said the lack of an arrest by the Niagara Falls Police Department has only angered the families and added to their grief.

"We lost our son, and nobody has been accountable for his death," Celis said.

"We need answers. We want everything to come out right now," Jalin's dad Jason said.

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The police said they remain "fully committed" to the investigations into the killings of Jayla Brown and Jalin Rios.

It added that the department's greatest challenge has been finding cooperative people who may have witnessed the events and could provide valuable information to officers. Police added numerous people have been spoken to; however, many have been hesitant or unwilling to provide statements.

WATCH: 'We want everything to come out': Niagara Falls Police launch anonymous text tip line

'We want everything to come out': Niagara Falls Police launch anonymous text tip line