NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Chants of ‘We want justice’ rang throughout Niagara Falls, as the family and friends of Jayla Brown and Jalin Rios demanded answers as to why nobody has been arrested for killing their loved ones.

It has been over four months since 19-year-old Jayla Brown and 22-year-old Jalin Rios were shot and killed at Fourth of July gatherings in Niagara Falls.

The two were killed in separate shootings on the same day. Their mothers, Carretha Brown and Celis Rios, say the lack of an arrest by the Niagara Falls Police Department has only angered the families and added to their grief.

“We lost our son, and nobody has been accountable for his death,” Celis said.

“We need answers. We want everything to come out right now,” Jalin’s dad Jason said.

WKBW

“Absolutely hell. No one contacts me, no updates, no nothing. If I don't reach out, I don't hear from anyone,” Brown said. We need answers for these unsolved murders, these homicides. We need answers, and we need them to be more diligent about solving these murders.”

WKBW

Together, the Rios and Brown families led a march of a few hundred people down Main Street, from the Niagara Falls Police Department to City Hall.

The group carried pictures and signs of both Jalin and Jayla, and they chanted ‘We want justice’ for not just their own loved ones, but for all those killed in Niagara Falls, who have seen their investigations go cold.

WKBW

“They keep saying the same thing. We're waiting, we're waiting, we're waiting. We're tired of waiting. We want action,” Celis said.

“We're going to keep on stomping. Yes, we're boots on the ground,” Brown said. “We're not politicians, but we're soldiers, and we're not stopping until we get some things accomplished because it's just time.”

WKBW

Brown told me that along with justice for their children, she’s asking the city to invest more in public infrastructure for the city’s youth to participate in. She hopes that providing constructive places for them to spend their time will help build a safer city.

When I reached out to the Niagara Falls Police Department, I received a lengthy statement that you can read in its entirety below.

The police tell me that they remain “fully committed” to the investigations into the killings of Jayla Brown and Jalin Rios.

WATCH: ‘No updates, no nothing’: Mourning families demand justice for July 4 murders in Niagara Falls

‘No updates, no nothing’: Mourning families demand justice for July 4 murders in Niagara Falls

It added that the department’s greatest challenge has been to find cooperative people who may have witnessed the events that could provide valuable information to officers. Police say numerous people have been spoken to; however, many have been hesitant or unwilling to provide statements.

Police also say that they have maintained communication with both Jalin and Jayla’s families. However, both families have told me that they are frustrated with the lack of communication they have received.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Niagara Falls Criminal Investigation Division at 716-286-4553 .

“The Niagara Falls Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division remains fully committed to seeking justice for the victims of these tragic incidents and bringing those responsible to justice. We continue to welcome any new information, tips, or witnesses who may be able to assist in these ongoing investigations. Our detectives diligently follow up on new leads as they become available, and these cases remain a priority for our department.



One of the greatest challenges in investigating these incidents has been obtaining the cooperation of individuals who may have witnessed the events or possess information relevant to the investigations. While detectives have identified and spoken with numerous individuals who may have valuable information, many have been hesitant or unwilling to provide statements. We certainly understand that coming forward can be difficult, particularly when individuals may have concerns about their personal safety. However, witness cooperation is often an essential component of building a thorough and successful criminal case.



Our detectives have also maintained communication with the victims’ families throughout these investigations. We recognize the tremendous pain and frustration these families continue to experience, and we share their desire for answers and accountability. In some instances, information has been brought to our attention suggesting that additional individuals may have knowledge of these crimes. Unfortunately, without the ability to speak directly with those individuals and independently verify the information, our investigative options can be limited.



We understand the public’s frustration with the amount of time these investigations have taken. However, our responsibility extends beyond simply identifying a potential suspect. We must ensure that any arrest is supported by credible, legally obtained evidence capable of withstanding scrutiny in a court of law. Our ultimate goal is not simply to make an arrest, but to build the strongest possible case to achieve a successful prosecution and provide meaningful justice for the victims and their families.



We also want to reassure anyone who may be hesitant to come forward that we take concerns regarding witness safety seriously. We are willing to discuss available measures that may help address those concerns and encourage anyone with information to contact our Criminal Investigation Division at 716-286-4553 .



In addition to these ongoing homicide investigations, our detectives continue to review and pursue leads in other unsolved cases. We remain dedicated to these investigations and recognize the importance of providing answers to the families who have waited far too long.



While I would welcome the opportunity to provide additional details, these remain active investigations, and the information we can publicly release is necessarily limited. Protecting the integrity of these cases and avoiding the disclosure of sensitive investigative information is essential to our ability to successfully bring those responsible to justice.



Ultimately, we want the same thing that the families and our community want: answers, accountability, and justice. We remain committed to that goal and sincerely appreciate the continued support, patience, and cooperation of the community.



Thank you for your interest in these cases and for helping us keep attention focused on the importance of bringing forward any information that may assist our investigators.” Police Chief Nicholas Ligammari