One month after Fourth of July shootings, Niagara Falls families still waiting for answers

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — One month after 19-year-old Jayla Brown and 22-year-old Jalin Rios were shot and killed at Fourth of July gatherings in Niagara Falls, police still have yet to make an arrest in either person’s case.

The two were killed in separate shootings on the same day, July 4. Their mothers, Carretha Brown and Celis Rios, say the lack of communication from the Niagara Falls Police Department has only compounded their grief.

"No leads, no smoking gun, we have nothing," Carretha Brown said. "It's torture.”

Police said both shootings were at large parties in the very early hours of July 5. Both Jayla and Jalin died at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.

WKBW 19-year-old Jayla Brown (left) and 22-year-old Jalin Rios (right)

Jayla has a 1-year-old son, Syaire. She graduated from Niagara Falls High School last year and started her own hairdressing business.

Jalin graduated from Niagara Falls High School in 2023, but he recently returned to the district — this time, as a classroom associate at Harry F Abate Elementary School.

July 9, community members held a joint vigil for the two families.

WATCH: 'I felt the love': Vigil held for two killed in Niagara Falls July 4 shootings

'I felt the love': Vigil held for two killed in Niagara Falls July 4 shootings

Jayla’s mother, Carretha, and Jalin’s mother, Celis, say they have leaned on each other in the weeks since losing their children.

"Her left leg broke. My right leg broke. We’re just leaning on each other," Carretha said.

"She always keeps us in touch. She always makes that phone call," Celis said.

Now one month removed from both of the murders of their children, Carretha said the frustration over the lack of progress in the investigation is growing.

"It's very frustrating, and I'm getting a little antsy. I've got to tell the truth," Carretha said.

Neither mother says she has received meaningful communication from investigators. Carretha said the lead detective on Jayla's case had only recently introduced himself to her.

"The lead detective... he said that he didn't get around to introducing himself or making himself known. It's been like a month," Carretha said.

WATCH: One month after Fourth of July shootings, Niagara Falls families still waiting for answers

One month after Fourth of July shootings, Niagara Falls families still waiting for answers

"Why are you not saying anything to us? Say, 'Listen, we didn't forget about you guys,'" Celis said.

The person or persons responsible for the killings remain at large. Both mothers say they hold onto hope that whoever is responsible will come forward.

"I pray that you confess, and I pray that you change your life, because you've still got that chance," Rios said.

"For them to take these two good kids, we've got to have some type of purpose behind this pain," Carretha said.

Niagara Falls Police did not respond to my request for comment. Anyone with information on either case is urged to contact police.

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