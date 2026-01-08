TOWN OF NIAGARA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Handwritten cards, shared memories, and quiet words of comfort continue to pour in for the family of Wendy Jasper. A mother of five whose kindness and community spirit touched far more people than she ever realized.

Wendy’s children say their mother lived with intention, always ready to help others and always present for her family. Whether it was supporting her children’s activities, opening her home to friends, or offering help to a stranger in need, they say Wendy led by example.

“I’d rather celebrate her life,” said her son, Parker Jasper. “Celebrate how much she did in her lifetime.”

WATCH: 'We take her with us': Family and friends remember Wendy Jasper, who left a lasting mark in her community

Family and friends remember Wendy Jasper, who left lasting mark in her community

Her daughter, Peighton Jasper, said their mother was someone they could call at any time for advice, comfort, or simply to say hello.

“She always answered,” Peighton said. “She was always there for everyone.”

Beyond her role as a mother, Wendy was deeply embedded in her community. For more than 20 years, she worked at Marsh’s General Store, where coworkers say she became family to both staff and customers. A small memorial now stands inside the store, honoring the woman many considered the heart of the business.

“She touched so many lives,” said Wendy’s close friend and coworker, Brandy Hall. “The outpouring of love has been incredible.”

WKBW

Another longtime friend, Noelle Kuhn, described Wendy as a source of strength whose influence is visible in her children and the community surrounding them.

“You can see her strength everywhere,” Kuhn said.

Last month, Wendy was killed in a pedestrian crash on Buffalo’s medical campus. While her family continues to grieve, they say they are choosing to move forward by carrying her with them through kindness, service, and the love she gave so freely.

“I don’t think we move on,” Peighton said. “I think we move along with her.”

For more information on how to help the Jasper family during this time, community members can reach out to the owner of Marsh’s General Store, Pam Marsh: Pmarsh64@aol.com