'We need to make repairs': Push for State Touring Routes funding in Lockport

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — State and local leaders are calling on New York to continue funding a program they say is critical to maintaining roads that connect residents and visitors to some of Western New York’s most historic destinations.

On Monday, New York State Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt and the City of Lockport Streets Department highlighted the importance of the State Touring Routes Program, which provides funding to municipalities for road repairs.

The program allocates about $34 million throughout Western New York, using American Recovery Act funds to help maintain routes that serve both residents and tourists. Ortt said much of that money is unspent, raising concerns it could be cut or reallocated in upcoming budgets.

"We all know our roads need work after the winters we have," Ortt said. "It's not unique to one municipality, and we're here today to shine a light on the need to get this money out the door."

Lockport officials say those dollars are especially important as the city builds momentum as a tourism destination. The city recently marked the 200th anniversary of the Erie Canal, drawing increased foot traffic to local attractions like the Lockport Locks and the Erie Canal Discovery Center. Lockport Mayor John Lombardi said infrastructure is a key role in sustaining that growth.

"We're hoping Lockport continues to become a tourism destination," Lombardi said. "But we need to make these repairs. We need the equipment, and we need to fix the problems we have."

The Erie Canal, once considered a "super highway," is central to Lockport's identity and economy. Advocates say maintaining the roads that lead to it is essential for preserving that legacy.

Ortt emphasized that State Touring Route funding can be used for major infrastructure projects, not just pothole repairs, and said spending the remaining funds could protect the program's future.

"If we don't use it, we risk losing it," he said.

Lawmakers and local officials say they will continue pressing state leaders as budget negotiations move forward in Albany.