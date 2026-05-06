NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Three Niagara Falls High School students are being recognized for going above and beyond for their math teacher — showing up after school to clean up a mess left by her former neighbors, delivering a special act of kindness.

Kabraun Miller, Ramir Matthews and Asa Allen-Collins heard their math teacher, Patti Gabriele, expressing frustration about trash that had been dumped outside her home after neighbors moved out.

WKBW Ramir Matthews, Kabraun Miller & Asa Allen-Collins.

Without being asked, the students organized themselves and got to work. Niagara Falls High School shared a photo of the students on Facebook with the caption: "This is what character looks like."

"We love our teacher so much," Allen-Collins said.

The students said they created a group chat, got the address from Gabriele and showed up ready to work.

WKBW Niagara Falls High School Facebook post of students.

"We made a group chat. She wrote down the street on a piece of paper, and we just showed up at the time that she told us to; we got straight to work," Allen-Collins said.

Gabriele said she was surprised by how quickly — and efficiently — the students responded.

"They actually overheard me complaining about the neighbors moving out and leaving it a mess," Gabriele said.

WKBW Trash outside the Niagara Falls home where mess was left.

She told the students to arrive by 5 p.m. and said she was caught off guard when they were right on time.

"I told them, be there by five. And I was a little shocked that at five o'clock, here they come, and they showed up and jumped right into it, and they took care of things in like half an hour. What would have taken me hours," Gabriele said.

WATCH: 'We love our teacher so much': Niagara Falls students deliver an act of kindness to their teacher

'We love our teacher so much': Niagara Falls students deliver an act of kindness to their teacher

Matthews tells me the motivation was simple.

"I wanted to help her out, because she's, you know, she's a lady. She shouldn't be doing that by herself," Matthews said.

When I asked what compelled him to help, Matthews said it came down to character.

"Just being a kind student and a kind young man, trying to build myself to be a better young man," Matthews said.

Miller said his faith guided his decision to act.

WKBW Students worked to clean up the area next to their teacher's home.

"I stay in my Bible. I pray a lot. You know, it talks about giving back and helping out. So when I hear, first of all, a lady, a woman, a teacher that I respect, I hold dear, and I was willing to jump into action," Miller said.

Allen-Collins said Gabriele's consistent kindness in the classroom made the decision easy.

"Ms. Gabriel, she's just been a great teacher, like throughout every day in the classroom, just always kind, respectful. She gives the same respect to us that we give back to her," Allen-Collins said.

Gabriele said the outpouring of attention that followed has been unexpected.

"They're good kids, and, you know, I see them every day, so it's like, we laugh and we joke about it. Nobody ever thought it would take off like this," Gabriele said. "This meant a lot to me.”

WKBW Students at Niagara Falls High School.

The students said they hope their actions inspire other teens to step up for the people around them.

"I feel like it's something that we should be doing regardless," Allen-Collins said.

"You should do this for any teacher that you respect; they will respect you back," Matthews said.

Miller said the reward is not the point.

"You shouldn't have to feel like you need a reward. It should be within you...like out of the kindness of your heart," Miller said.

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