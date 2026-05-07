Update expected soon on the future of Candlelight Cabinetry in Lockport

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — It has been more than three months since Candlelight Cabinetry in Lockport furloughed its employees, leaving them unpaid and orders unfulfilled.

Now, 7 News has been told there may be a conclusion to this saga soon.

Several Candlelight employees told me they have been without work since January 22 and that they still haven't received their final paychecks or this year’s 401(k) benefits.

WATCH: 'Nobody has gotten paid': Candlelight Cabinetry workers still waiting on final paychecks

'Nobody has gotten paid': Candlelight Cabinetry workers still waiting on final paychecks

Numerous customers have also told me they’re out thousands of dollars on orders they paid the company for. They tell me their orders were not completed, nor were they refunded for their purchases.

Thursday, sources told me that there could be an update as soon as Friday, regarding the company’s future.

Within an internal email sent to employees that I received two months ago, Candlelight Cabinetry owner Andrew Olsen said, “We are currently working with two groups who both see what we do. One is another cabinet company that desires our geographic location and footprint, the other is a group of local business owners who want to see this great company restored.”

It is unclear if that message referred to a potential sale, investment, realignment, re-capitalization or something else.

You can read the full message sent on March 11 here:

WKBW

WKBW

I have been told that the New York State Department of Labor has opened an investigation into Candlelight Cabinetry, stemming from complaints reported by dozens of unpaid employees.

"The New York State Department of Labor does not comment on open investigations."

WATCH: 'Strikes me as unusual': Sen. Ortt calls for investigation into Candlelight Cabinetry

'Strikes me as unusual': Sen. Ortt calls for investigation into Candlelight Cabinetry

I have reached out to Olsen numerous times over the past couple of months, but he did not respond. His last statement to me, on February 11, said: “The Candlelight team is very close to finalizing a significant realignment and re-capitalization.”

"Candlelight Cabinetry proudly played a manufacturing role in the Lockport community for 36 years. The company supported hundreds of families through its workforce and community partners. Candlelight recently transitioned to the next generation of ownership with a keen focus on preserving Candlelight’s place in the community’s business and tax base for another 30+ years.



This next generation made significant investments in people, processes, sales, marketing and modernized equipment, with $3.2 million in improved machines and technology placed in service since the transition. That was more than the company invested in many, many years prior. Now the company is receiving increased orders year over year and building toward success.”



Outside circumstances nonetheless put significant cash-flow pressure on the organization, but that issue is being addressed. While having to make some short-term staffing adjustments, the Candlelight team is very close to finalizing a significant realignment and re-capitalization. That will set the organization up to build on its legacy, recent investments and proud heritage for generations to come.” Andrew Olsen

When I asked Olsen on February 11 why he is not paying his employees, he said, "We are not at liberty to share employee pay records."