'They are really struggling': Drought strains WNY farms, forcing tough choices for local growers

RANSOMVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW)— Western New York farmers are facing one of their toughest growing seasons in years as drought conditions continue to stretch across Niagara, Orleans, and Erie counties.

Crops that rely heavily on water including tomatoes, vine crops, leafy greens, and lettuces are among the hardest hit.

At Baker Farm Market in Niagara County, owner Jeff Baker says the dry weather has shaped nearly every part of the season. His apple crop is holding up for now, but he worries about neighboring fields.

“This year has been a little bit of a challenge with the dry weather,” Baker said. “Any showers we get from now until the end of the season will definitely help some of the later apples. But I see a lot of corn and soybean fields that are really struggling. They’re really stressed right now.”

Farmers are working around the clock to keep crops alive, often relying on irrigation. But with ponds and streams running dry, some growers are paying for hydrant access, adding both labor and financial strain.

Elizabeth Buck, a fresh market vegetable specialist with Cornell Cooperative Extension, says timing makes the drought even more damaging.

“Crops that have a really high water requirement, or those in a vulnerable growth stage, are much more prone to damage,” Buck explained. “Farmers are able to bring less product to market, but they’re also facing much higher costs of production.”

While a food shortage is not expected, consumers may notice higher prices at farmers’ markets. For local growers, the bigger worry is making it through another dry season with already thin margins.