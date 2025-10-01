'There's hope for the city': Niagara Falls announce developers for city-owned properties in Bridge District

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW)— Niagara Falls is taking its first major step toward breathing new life into the city’s long-struggling Bridge District.

Empire State Development and the City of Niagara Falls announced agreements Monday for the redevelopment of four properties, including the historic four-story Jenss Department Store on Main Street.

The projects are part of a broader effort to transform 38 properties in the area, supported by a $2.5 million state grant awarded to the Niagara Falls Urban Renewal Agency. The funds will reimburse costs tied to property acquisition, stabilization, and preparing the sites for private developers.

For many in the community, the announcement feels overdue.

“This kind of intersection of these various different entities has been something that we have not seen in quite a long time here in Niagara Falls,” said Saladin Allah, public projects coordinator for the Niagara Falls National Heritage Area. “Willfully, this will set a standard in terms of other future collaborations and others seeing the investment and the interest in doing this type of work to develop our entire city.”

At Niagara University, Vice President for Government and Community Relations Karen Kwandrans sees the potential impact for students. “This will give them a vibrant community where they can hang out, where they can go to the Rapids Theater, where they could go to the marketplace,” she said.

Mayor Robert Restaino emphasized the importance of making sure the properties are put to productive use. “We’ve already been down the road with people just buying properties and sitting on them,” Restaino said.

“The key here is, how do you get these buildings productive? People on the street, reinvent Main Street, and ultimately that will generate revenue, sales tax, property tax.”

The four entities chosen for this first round of development include:

• Develop Niagara, Inc. for 717 (vacant lot) and 723 Division (historic house)

• NFNHA Holdings, LLC for 1509 Main Street (former church)

• 1708 Main St., LLC for 1708 Main Street (former Jenss Department Store)

• RJ Niagara, LLC for 2109 Main Street (former bar/nightclub)

