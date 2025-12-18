'There's a tremendous need': New study finds WNY students lack access to after-school programs

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Where are your children headed when the dismissal bell rings? A new study by the Afterschool Alliance found that too many of our local children are unable to attend afterschool programs.

I talked with an expert about this study and checked in with an afterschool program leader in the Niagara Falls City School District.

“More than five in six Western New York children are missing out on the afterschool programs that we know could really benefit them,” explained Jennifer Rinehart, Afterschool Alliance.

More than 160 students right here in Western New York lack access to afterschool programs that would keep them safe and help them learn.

“There's a tremendous need across the region that we're really hoping the region can come together and try to figure out how to address,” said Rinehart.

Several barriers are creating this problem, accessibility, limited programs and transportation, but cost is the biggest challenge for families.

“Kind of the everyday families out there that are really struggling to make ends meet and to deal with, you know, the cost of groceries and housing and everything else,” Rinehart commented. “And in fact, these same afterschool opportunities are one of the things that help these families continue to keep working."

Many programs are not convenient for working parents to pick up their children.

“I know myself, I would not have my career without my son being able to attend an after-school program as a single mother,” said Rebecca Vincheski, CEO, Niagara Falls Boys & Girls Club.

At the Cataract Elementary School in Niagara Falls, students are able to participate in after-school programs provided by the Boys & Girls Club.

"We work very hard, specifically here in Niagara Falls, to be able to serve as many kids as we possibly can, but sometimes the barriers are just too big to overcome,” Vincheski said.

Vincheski told me her organization works to provide many of the after-school programs. At five city elementary schools in the Falls, it's free. At three other schools, it's funded through a state grant.

“The other three elementary schools, 75% of our families qualify for the childcare subsidies through New York State, and therefore get it for free,” replied Vincheski.

Vincheski told me transportation also remains a major obstacle.

“I know for a fact that at least three of our schools would at least double, if not be able to triple in size, if we had the ability to pay for transportation home at the end of the night,” described Vincheski.

The programs offer more than just supervision. Children learn life skills, conflict resolution and build confidence in a safe environment.

Without these programs, many young people spend hours alone at home unsupervised.

The Afterschool Alliance is partnering with the Cullen Foundation and the Ralph Wilson, Jr. Foundation. I was told stakeholders will be meeting early next year to review this data and try to create better access for Western New York students.