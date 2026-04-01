NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — William "Bill" Gosch, a World War II Marine veteran and North Tonawanda resident, died at the age of 102. His family remembers their father, the local celebrity, as a "kind and generous man."

William Gosch is known by many in the City of North Tonawanda, but he's best remembered by his children.

WATCH: 'Surreal that he’s not here': North Tonawanda WWII Veteran dies at 102 years old

'Surreal that he’s not here': North Tonawanda WWII Veteran dies at 102 years old

"Very surreal that he’s not here. I can still feel him," Bill's daughter Susan said.

"He is in a better place, he has been saying for a while now, ever since our mother passed, that he was ready to go," Bill's daughter Phyllis said. "I’m 74, so I’ve had a father for 74 years. That’s a long time.”

Susan serves as the city historian for North Tonawanda. She tells me her father was often a very important resource while working in her role.

Facebook: Mayor Austin Tylec

"Really incredible, especially because he was as sharp as he was," Susan said. "Many times, people would say, 'Do you know what house this happened, who lived there or whatever the question was. I would say, 'No, but I have somebody that I can call to find out,'" Susan said.

Over the past couple of years, William Gosch has become a local celebrity for sharing stories about his active combat duty as a Marine in World War II.

"I think it’s great. He loved it. He was so happy to talk to anybody," Susan said.

We were at the VA in Buffalo as he celebrated his 102nd birthday in December.

WATCH: WWII veteran surprised with 102nd birthday celebration at Buffalo VA Medical Center

WWII veteran surprised with 102nd birthday celebration at Buffalo VA

"The good Lord treated me good. I had a good life," William Gosch said in December.

WKBW

Q: "How would you want people to remember him?"

Phyllis: “As a kind and generous man.”

Susan: “A good person, who always tried to do the right thing.”

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.