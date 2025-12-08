BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — William "Bill" Gosch, a World War II veteran and lifelong North Tonawanda resident, celebrated his 102nd birthday at a surprise party at the Buffalo VA Medical Center.

Gosch thought he was going out for breakfast. Instead, he walked into a room filled with familiar faces, patriotic decorations and a chorus of "Happy Birthday."

"I was overwhelmed," said Gosch. "I hadn't anticipated this at all."

Gosch served during World War II, traveling through Parris Island, New Caledonia, Bougainville and Guam. Family members say his strength today is just as inspiring as his service decades ago.

"We're so thankful he's in good mind, good spirits, good health. said his daughter, Phyllis Gosch. "And that's so important."

WATCH: WWII veteran surprised with 102nd birthday celebration at Buffalo VA

WWII veteran surprised with 102nd birthday celebration at Buffalo VA

Longtime friend Ismael "Weegie" Vasquez said moments like this are rare.

"You don't get to meet a lot of people his age who served in World War Two," Vasquez said.

Gosch's children, extended family, friends and members of the veteran community attended the party. Reflecting on his long life, Gosch offered simple gratitude.

"The good Lord treated me good. I had a good life," he said.

The celebration served as a reminder that stories of service, sacrifice and resilience are alive and still worth honoring.