NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — It’s been about two months since Niagara Falls declared a state of emergency, partly because of overgrown grass, but Councilwoman Bridgette Myles said she still doesn't see much difference.

These issues have persisted despite months of me highlighting properties, and nearly two months into Mayor Robert Restaino’s declared state of emergency

Myles walked me down Eighth Street, pointing out nearly a half dozen properties in desperate need of attention.

"We should not be in this type of condition," Myles said. "The yellow sticker is a tag from the Department of Public Works… The homeowner is notified. They have [96] hours to respond, and then [the DPW] comes back and cuts the grass and bills them. It goes on their taxes… There’s no follow-up. It was tagged, but the grass is still here."

WATCH: ‘Show me the proof’: Niagara Falls’ grass and trash problems persist; extends state of emergency

‘Show me the proof’: Niagara Falls’ grass and trash problems persist; extends state of emergency

Up until a few months ago, the city had frequently posted about its ‘Clean Team,' a group of people hired by the city to clean up these blighted properties.

Restaino told me last week that he used the state of emergency to hire contractors himself, some for grass, in part to help that ‘Clean Team’ and following multiple failed city council votes to hire private contractors in July.

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"There are four people on the clean team. They couldn’t have accomplished all of that together. It’s just more than they can handle," Restaino said.

He said there’s a long way to go, but he has seen progress.

"The state of emergency should just be viewed as the only vehicle possible to do road paving and grass cutting," Restaino said. "There are a number of properties, specifically on Main and Ferry where I’ve seen them knock down what were otherwise pretty overgrown areas."

WATCH: ‘Only vehicle possible’: Niagara Falls extends state of emergency declaration

‘Only vehicle possible’: Niagara Falls extends state of emergency declaration

Myles told me that she has not seen the ‘Clean Team’ at work in months, and she has her doubts about how much progress the newly hired contractors have made.

"I don’t believe it. Show me the proof,” Myles said. "This is Main Street, and supposedly this is the street where up to 400 lots were cut by the contractor, and we have this [tall grass] here."

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Restaino again extended the city’s state of emergency on Wednesday. He told me that week that the state of emergency will continue to be extended until all hired contractors have completed their work and are paid in full.

Q: “Do you think that this can go up until winter?”

Restaino: “I wouldn’t dismiss that. I wouldn’t discount that that could be possible.”