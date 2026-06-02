NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — After months of troubles with illegal dumping in Niagara Falls, one councilmember continues to speak out. Bridgette Myles is calling for more enforcement while cleaning efforts continue.

It’s the same problem that I’ve been bringing you for months. The same piles of trash, and in this instance, the same exact alleyway I told you about a month ago.

WATCH: ‘We need enforcement’: Niagara Falls continues to battle illegal dumping

‘We need enforcement’: Niagara Falls continues to battle illegal dumping

In the past month, not much has changed in the alley off 15th Street, between Whitney Avenue and Pierce Avenue. The same piles of trash I highlighted in April, alongside Myles, still sit untouched.

WATCH: 'Still a ways to go': Niagara Falls taking steps to fix illegal dumping problem

'Still a ways to go': Niagara Falls taking steps to fix illegal dumping problem

"This is not for the house. This is people coming and dumping, I see it with my own eyes," Abdullah Mamun, who is renovating a house on this stretch, said. "So, how about the city takes some action and cleaning?"

"As a councilmember, I can’t sit on my hands, close my eyes and ignore this," Myles said.

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As Myles sounds the alarm, the city frequently posts pictures on social media of its ‘Clean Team’ picking up garbage, but Myles tells me the one crew is not enough to get everything clean and keep it that way.

"The Clean Team is great, and they’re probably overworked… On top of the clean team, we need enforcement. We need to enforce the laws that are in place, and we need to think outside the box and be creative," Myles said. "Being understaffed, you don’t have inspectors going out to tag these places. We don’t have a camera system to pick up this illegal dumping."

When I asked the city about what it is doing to police illegal dumping in the city, I was sent this response:

“Regarding enforcement of the illegal dumping, the city urges any resident who witnesses such activities to report it to illegaldumping@niagarafalls.gov.”

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Myles tells me that outside of the Clean Team, she just doesn’t see a clear plan to solve this issue permanently.

"It’s very frustrating, and I’ve had conversations with the administration about a plan going forward. We need to re-shift our priorities," Myles said. "It’s pushed to the back, but I’m going to keep bringing it to the forefront because I love my city. I’m passionate about the city, and I work for the people. We deserve better."