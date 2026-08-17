NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Seneca Niagara Resort and Casino in Niagara Falls, New York is getting a $47 million upgrade — the first full renovation in its nearly 25-year history.

More than 590 rooms and suites inside the 26-story hotel will be fully remodeled. Media got a sneak peek at some of the refurbished rooms.

WKBW Outside Seneca Niagara Casino.

Joseph Fanara, vice president of design & construction at Seneca Resorts & Casinos, described what guests can expect from the updated spaces.

"All the finishes...the fixtures...when we say finishes...all the carpet, the tile...the wall coverings throughout the spaces," Fanara said. "As you go into the bathroom itself all the tiling...shower fixtures....vanities...you see in this area is all completely new.”

The luxurious bathrooms and bedrooms feature modern materials and tones, Native American artwork, and designs that reflect Niagara Falls.

WATCH: Seneca Niagara Resort kicks off $47M renovation project

Seneca Niagara Resort kicks off $47M renovation project

Full construction starts in October, but the hotel will stay open. Crews will work on three floors at a time. Each room upgrade costs $80,000. Casino leaders say the project delivers the next level of excellence for guests.

Kevin Nephew, president & CEO of Seneca Resorts & Casinos, spoke to why the renovation is happening now.

WKBW One of the rooms already upgraded.

"It's driven more by us wanting to remain at that lead of always being...I feel the premier product for all of Western New York," Nephew said.

When I asked what guests are truly looking for when they visit, Nephew said he believes it comes down to one thing.

WKBW Kevin Nephew, president & CEO of Seneca Resorts & Casinos.

"When I think they come to see us - I think sometimes it's like I just want to get away -- I want that escape," Nephew said.

Fanara noted that what was shown to the media is still a work in progress.

"What you see here is the prototype...when we do the actual renovations. Little tweaks are going to be done to make this a little bit better for operating the room...maintaining the room and for the guest experience," Fanara said.

For now, leadership stopped short of saying there would be any renovations to the casino floor.

"Let's put it this way – not at this press conference, but maybe some press conferences in the future," Nephew said.

Seneca leaders say to stay tuned for more renovation projects to come. The completion date for this project is set for December 2027.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

