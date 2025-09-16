'Seed to sale matters': Innocence Cannabis providing locally grown and processed cannabis to WNY

APPLETON, N.Y. (WKBW)— Rows of vibrant cannabis plants sway in the late-summer sun as Tom Szulist explains each variety with the care of a lifelong grower.

The owner of Innocence Cannabis began his journey in natural wellness more than a decade ago, first launching Singer Farm Naturals in 2009 to sell garlic and tart cherry juice.

By 2016, Szulist was experimenting with CBD cultivation, keeping each strain separate to maintain its unique properties.

That precision laid the groundwork for Innocence Cannabis, which he officially established in 2019. The business now operates under New York’s microbusiness license, allowing Szulist to grow, process, and sell cannabis directly to customers—“seed to sale,” as he puts it

Despite a dry growing season, Szulist says his fields have flourished thanks to abundant sunlight and careful irrigation. After this harvest, he plans to move operations indoors to maintain consistent quality year-round.

For Szulist, the work goes beyond commerce. “People call it recreational,” he says. “I call it all medicinal. When people want to relax, that’s medicinal.”

Community response has been overwhelmingly positive, with customers drawn to both the product quality and Szulist’s commitment to education and transparency. Whether it’s a flat-stemmed variety or a rare strain, he makes sure buyers know exactly where and how their cannabis was grown.

Innocence Cannabis stands today as a small but thriving sanctuary for healing and learning, rooted in Szulist’s belief that every plant, and every customer, deserves a personal touch.