SANBORN, N.Y. (WKBW) — The holiday season has officially arrived at Hoover’s Dairy, and for Western New Yorkers, that means one thing: eggnog.

The family-run dairy in Niagara County released its first batches of the season, drawing in loyal customers who wait all year for the rich, creamy holiday favorite.

For longtime customer Walter Garrow, grabbing a bottle of Hoover’s eggnog is more than a quick stop; it’s a tradition.

“This is the local dairy, and it’s great to buy local, but it’s quaint to be able to get it right at the dairy,” he said. He’s one of many fans who say the flavor is unmatched. “It’s made here, and it has a nice, rich flavor, so you can’t go wrong.”

Hoover’s Dairy has been a local staple since 1920, started by the Hoover family’s great-grandfather. Now entering its 106th year, the dairy still bottles its milk on-site in glass bottles and continues to expand its seasonal lineup, offering whole milk, flavored milks, sugar cookie milk, and several types of homemade ice cream, including pumpkin eggnog and Santa’s Crunch.

This time of year is their busiest. To meet demand, the team produces thousands of bottles of eggnog each season, using a secret family recipe that has been passed down for generations.

'Second to none': Eggnog is back on the shelves at Hoover's Dairy

“We try to keep it as natural as we can,” owner Rob Hoover said. “It’s just an awesome flavor and has a good body taste to it."

The dairy’s legacy continues through the next generation as well. Fifth-generation family member Robbie Hoover, 26, works across the operation, from processing to farm work, and hopes to take over the business someday.

“It’s really rewarding seeing how far we’ve come,” he said. “We start the day before getting the eggnog made, then process everything the next day.”

Customers say that dedication shows in every bottle. Some even travel from outside Niagara County to get their hands on it.

“The eggnog is second to none,” said customer John Hill, who drives in from Hamburg. “My whole family feels the same way.”

Hoover’s Dairy is open seven days a week at both the dairy and restaurant.

They also offer milk delivery across Niagara County, keeping a century-old tradition alive, one bottle of eggnog at a time.