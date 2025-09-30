NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — A new chapter is beginning for students in Niagara Falls as the nationally recognized Say Yes Buffalo program expands into the district.

The initiative, announced at a pep rally at Cataract Elementary, will provide tuition assistance and a range of support services designed to boost student success. For more than a decade, Say Yes has covered college tuition for Buffalo public and charter school students, while also offering health, legal, and early childhood programs.

WATCH: Say Yes Buffalo expands to Niagara Falls, offering scholarships and support for students

Now, Niagara Falls students will have access to similar opportunities — including Saturday academies, apprenticeships, and mentoring. Eventually, a last-dollar scholarship will help cover tuition costs for students pursuing a four-year degree, a two-year degree, a certificate, or an apprenticeship.

“Our goal is to improve graduation rates, increase engagement, and boost attendance, and we will stop at nothing to make sure this happens,” said Niagara Falls Superintendent Mark Laurrie.

Say Yes Buffalo CEO David Rust announced that a $20 million endowment campaign is underway, with the goal of guaranteeing tuition support for every Niagara Falls student.

Programming for Say Yes Niagara Falls will officially kick off this weekend at Cataract Elementary. You can find additional information here.