Saddle Up for Roswell marks 20 Years of riding for a cure

GASPORT, N.Y. (WKBW)— The 20th annual Saddle Up for Roswell will kick off place at Chestnut Ridge Equestrian Center in Gasport this upcoming Saturday, September 13th.

Owner Sue Williams launched the event two decades ago in honor of her husband, Terry, who she later lost to colon cancer. Inspired by his vision, and their award-winning Trakehner stallion, Abdullah, Williams turned a small horse show into a community fundraiser benefiting Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.

"We wanted to develop some sort of fundraiser to assist in the care of people who were being treated there," said Williams. "And we decided that this show, which was in existence at the time, would be a wonderful place to add on a fundraiser."

Since its start, the event has grown to attract more than 100 horses and hundreds of spectators, raising over $300,000 to support cutting-edge research and patient care.

Riders secure sponsors, local businesses donate prizes, and visitors can enjoy a day filled with dressage, stadium jumping, and cross-country events.

"I can't tell you how rewarding it is," said Williams . "It's an unimaginable amount of work. And it is so rewarding if you've done it for this properly, the day of the show just kind of takes on a life of its own."

Roswell Park leaders say community events like Saddle Up provide critical seed funding that launches new clinical trials.

You can find additional information on Saddle Up for Roswell here.