Learning by doing: Royalton-Hartland CSD opens new Agriculture Land Lab

MIDDLEPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — At Royalton-Hartland Central School, learning doesn't stop at the classroom door. It extends across an acre of land, now home to the district's agriculture land lab.

The space includes barns, an animal paddock and plans for a greenhouse and garden beds, offering students a look at careers in agriculture, business and science.

For senior Mackenzie Diamond, who plans to become an equine veterinarian, the program has been transformative.

"Bringing in live animals helps, because you can't learn as much on a screen as you can through hands-on experiences," she said. "Having those experiences doesn't just give you knowledge, it gives you that skill base."

The lab will serve students from elementary and high school. And it's also creating opportunities for those interested in plant science and agribusiness.

"A lot of students are really involved with plants," she added. "That mix of greenhouse learning and classroom work could come together in a really cool way."

The project has been in the making for years. Superintendent Jill Heck says the district received a federal distinction in 2020 and 2021, then worked closely with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to bring it to life.

"It literally took the last four years to get this first piece built," Heck said. "I would love to someday be able to build a partnership with the other districts in the region, maybe centered through Orleans, Niagara, BOCES, where we share our share our programming."

Royalton-Hartland is the only public Niagara County district offering agricultural education, and its FFA chapter has earned national recognition, competing in events ranging from agricultural sales to poultry proficiency.

Middle school principal Matthew Sweeney, a former agriculture teacher and FFA advisor, says those successes come from a philosophy: learning by doing.

"Agriculture education thrives here because we provide those experiences right on our campus," Sweeney said.

Heck says the district's focus goes beyond farming.

"We're raising diesel mechanics, engineers, drone pilots and scientists," she said.

For students like Diamond, the land lab isn't just a new facility; it's a foundation for the future.