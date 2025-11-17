Remembrance Collective becomes Niagara County's first dementia care facility

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — A new dementia care center opened its doors in Lockport Sunday, marking the first facility of its kind in Niagara County.

The Remembrance Collective held its ribbon-cutting ceremony Sunday, with Niagara County 13th District Legislator Rick Abbott and about 25 volunteers. The center operates out of a 6,000-square-foot building that formerly housed Jim's Pool Supply.

WATCH: New dementia care center opening in Lockport to support WNY families

The facility offers half and full-day sessions seven days a week with certified nursing assistants, personal care aides and occupational therapy. The center hopes to give caregivers peace of mind and families more moments together as they navigate the challenges of caring for loved ones with dementia.

Registered nurse Richelle Zawacki, who is the president of Remembrance Collective, said the goal of the center is to give families a break while offering care tailored to each individual's needs.

The dementia care center officially opens for service on Monday. It is located at 6640 Lincoln Ave, Lockport, NY 14094.