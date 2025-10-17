New dementia care center opening November in Lockport to support WNY families

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — A new dementia care center is preparing to open its doors in Lockport, marking the first facility of its kind in Niagara County as families continue to navigate the challenges of caregiving for loved ones with dementia.

According to the National Institutes of Health, dementia affects more than 6 million Americans. Researchers estimate that 42% of Americans over the age of 55 will develop the disease, and 1 in 2 people will be impacted by dementia, either having to care for someone with it or develop it themselves.

The Remembrance Collective's new care program is set to open next month in a 6,000 square-foot building that used to house Jim's Pool Supply. Richelle Zawacki, president of Remembrance Collective and a registered nurse for 10 years, hopes the facility will bring comfort to families caring for loved ones living with dementia.

"We're going to offer occupational therapy. We're going to offer a very robust activities department. We've got a really great activities team. We're going to offer 1:1 aids if needed, and the ratios will be 1:5 from all staff in the classroom," Zawacki said.

The center will have certified nursing assistants, personal care aids, home health aids, activity aids and occupational therapy available in the classroom.

Zawacki said the goal of Remembrance Collective is simple: to give families a break while offering care tailored to each individual's needs.

"Hopefully, it means that they'll be able to get their loved ones some help and they'll be able to go out and do things like doctor's appointments or go grocery shopping or take a nap. All these things that you take for granted," Zawacki said.

WATCH: New dementia care center opens in Lockport for WNY families

New dementia care center opens in Lockport for WNY families

It's help many in Niagara County are searching for, including people like Elizabeth Potempa, whose husband Tom was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) at just 50 years old. As of now, he is 95% nonverbal.

"Being the fact that he's only 50, he technically isn't considered a senior citizen. So, senior citizen programs are out calling in-home care to come to our house. However, it's out-of-pocket cost for our family," Potempa said.

Her husband of 18 years, a die-hard Bills fan and tailgater, now struggles to communicate and connect in ways he once did.

"It slowly just became where he wasn't talking as much anymore, and not being able to find the words to express how he felt," Potempa emotionally shared. "Going from being that type of person his whole life to kind of being isolated and not being able to communicate as much."

While the Lockport resident already has a care system in place, she said more local options could make all the difference for families like hers.

"Find the good in every day. There is absolutely something to be found, whether your coffee brew turned out right," Potempa said.

November 17 is the official ribbon cutting for Remembrance Collective. Community members are invited to come out to its Lockport location for a tour that day and register. The address is: 6640 Lincoln Ave, Lockport, NY 14094.

The center plans to open seven days a week, offering half and full-day sessions with hopes of giving caregivers a little peace of mind and families more moments together.

Updates can also be found on Remembrance Collective's Facebook page.