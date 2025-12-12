NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — A simple book made a big impact in classrooms across Niagara County this week, as nearly 1,000 third graders received their very own personalized dictionaries, thanks to the Niagara County Central Rotary Club and Northwest Bank.

For students like Adeline Mergel of 79th Street Elementary, the dictionary opened up a world of discovery.

“It’s got a bunch of words, and a map in the back with states and facts about countries,” she said. “There’s even planets and American Sign Language. The longest word is very cool.”

The annual initiative brings dictionaries to every third grader in Niagara Falls, Niagara Wheatfield and Wilson school districts. Each book includes more than just definitions; pages are filled with sign language, multiplication tables, punctuation guides, U.S. presidents, and other learning tools.

WATCH: Nearly 1,000 students in Niagara County receive personalized dictionaries

'Really special to me': Nearly 1,000 students in Niagara County receive personalized dictionaries

“It comes with more than just the words we grew up with,” said Janiene Ennis-Garcia of the Niagara USA Rotary Club. “Seeing their faces light up…that joy never gets old. And because their names are printed in each book, they know it’s theirs forever.”

Niagara Falls Superintendent Mark Laurrie says the impact lasts longer than many realize.

“One sixth grader came back and said, 'I still have my dictionary from third grade, and I’m keeping it through high school,'” he shared. “Students really value gifts like this, and they use them as everyday resources in the classroom.”

For Adeline, the gift is already fueling her creativity.

“I do a lot of writing, so I want to know how to spell things,” she said. “This is really special to me. I’m going to keep it forever.”