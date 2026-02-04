'People are losing hope': Niagara Falls resident concerned about Section 8 waitlist

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — When Dorothy West learned the City of Niagara Falls’ Section 8 housing waitlist was closed, she said she immediately thought of the families she sees struggling every day, including herself.

"I’ve lived here my whole life," West said. "I love the people here, and I watch the struggles. I know how hard it is to live in the City of Niagara Falls."

West contacted 7 News after finding out the city is no longer accepting new applications for the Housing Choice Voucher Program, commonly known as Section 8. The program helps low-income families afford private-market rentals, but with the waitlist closed and no timeline to reopen, many residents say they have nowhere to turn.

According to the City of Niagara Falls, the Section 8 waitlist is currently closed and existing applicants face projected wait times of 24 to 36 months. City officials say only a small number of vouchers typically become available.

West says rising rents across Niagara Falls have made the situation even more difficult, with one-bedroom apartments often costing $1,000 or more.

"They’re getting so depressed," she said. "They feel like there’s no hope."

One concern West raised is the federal "portability" policy tied to Housing Choice Vouchers, which allows recipients to use their vouchers in other states. While the policy is governed at the federal level, West says it’s hard to reconcile seeing local families shut out of the program entirely.

"I was devastated to hear that people can live anywhere in the United States with New York State leased housing," she said. "While people here are struggling with no housing and no waiting list."

Portability is a federal policy under the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), and housing authorities say it typically has limited impact on local availability.

7 News reached out to the City of Niagara Falls and the Leased Housing Office for clarification on the closure. City Administrator Anthony Restaino said the waitlist was closed in January 2023 due to limited federal funding from HUD.

Restaino said there are approximately 1,600 applicants currently on the waitlist, though not all are Niagara Falls residents. He added that the list could reopen if federal funding increases or if current voucher holders move off the program.

"Well, the waitlist can open up if there’s an increase in federal funding — or if individuals currently receiving vouchers move off the program," Restaino said.

In the meantime, city officials say families seeking assistance should contact Niagara County’s Department of Social Services for other housing resources. Residents may also consider nearby programs, including the City of North Tonawanda’s Section 8 waitlist, which is currently accepting applications, according to Belmont Housing Resources for Western New York.

For West, the issue goes beyond policy explanations.

"Right now it hurts because I see people struggling," she said. "I know how hard I’m struggling, and I can see why others are losing hope, because there’s nowhere to turn."