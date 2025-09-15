Owners of Niagara Pumpkin Farm ask for support as they face key vote ahead of season

SANBORN, N.Y. (WKBW) — What started as an idea for a fall getaway is now one of Niagara County’s newest seasonal attractions.

Kyle and Alisha King opened Niagara Pumpkin Farm in 2022, turning a shared dream into a family operation that has quickly become a community favorite.

Their four young children pitch in with planting, livestock care and day-to-day chores, while a portion of proceeds goes to local organizations such as Oishei Children’s Hospital, the Niagara SPCA and area schools.

The farm’s third season begins September 20 with new features including a pumpkin house, a fall boutique and expanded food options.

Thrill-seekers can also climb aboard haunted hayrides every weekend throughout October—rides the Kings jokingly warn are “at your own risk” because they’re designed to be scary.

But first, the family must secure site plan approval from the Town of Lewiston Planning Board. A public hearing is scheduled for Thursday, September 18, at 6:30 p.m. at Lewiston Town Hall, 1375 Ridge Road.

The Kings are encouraging neighbors and supporters to attend or send letters of support, calling the vote critical to the farm’s future.

“We’re not trying to step on anybody’s toes,” Kyle King said. “We’re trying to do everything by the book.”

I have reached out to the Town of Lewiston for details on what the board will consider and how public input factors into the decision, but I have not yet received a response.