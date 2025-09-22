'Our city needs this': Hyde Park Ice Pavilion expected to close

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The future of Niagara Falls’ Hyde Park Ice Pavilion is in question after a 3–2 city council vote rejected a contract with Albany-based Legacy Hospitality and Entertainment Group to manage the facility.

The decision has left the city without an approved operator and raised concerns that the rink could close as early as the end of September.

For nearly 15 years, Niagara Sports Tournaments (NST), led by co-owner Mike Carella, has run the pavilion and hosted youth hockey programs, skating lessons, and tournaments that generate millions of dollars for the local economy.

Carella said he remains “optimistic that we can make sure these kids keep playing here,” noting that 18 annual tournaments help fill downtown hotels during the off-season.

Parents fear the loss would be devastating for young athletes.

“This is a public rink, and we have two beautiful sheets of ice,” said Christine Chase, who has brought her son here for years. “It would be just such a shame…It’s good for children mentally, physically, and academically.”

City Council Member Donta Myles, who voted against the Legacy contract, cited questions about the company’s track record and emphasized the rink’s economic and social importance.

“The relationships they’ve built and the tournaments they bring mean well over 10 to 12 million dollars of economic impact,” Myles said.

The city’s office of corporation counsel released a statement saying, in part, "Unfortunately, we have been put in the position of having to examine our legal obligations and responsibilities in light of the council's action."

Also noting that due to the volume of calls the city has received on this matter, no further calls would be taken at this time.

NST is now negotiating with the city in hopes of keeping the pavilion open through the end of the hockey season, as residents and players continue to advocate for a solution that preserves a beloved community hub.