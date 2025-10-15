North Tonawanda’s 'Little Library and Pumpkin Patch' brings fall fun to Orchard Place

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Orchard Place in North Tonawanda, fall spirit is in full bloom, or rather, full pumpkin.

What began five years ago as Julia LaChance’s free little library has blossomed into a neighborhood favorite that celebrates reading, kindness, and community connection.

LaChance says the idea started with her love for books — and quickly grew with her passion for Halloween and bringing people together.

“I thought the free little library would be a good way to promote reading,” she said. “And then I decided I loved Halloween and fall, so I added the pumpkins to it, and it’s just such a good way to bring families together.”

Each year, the patch grows bigger thanks to a partnership with Williams Farms in Newfane. This season alone, more than 450 pumpkins have been delivered to Orchard Place, all donated by local farmer Timothy Williams.

“She donates a lot of her own money and time,” Williams said. “As you can see, this beautiful display that she has here for the children, that’s just awesome. It takes a special person to do that.”

Families from across the area stop by to browse books, pick pumpkins, and enjoy the cheerful atmosphere — including four-year-old Ryker, who proudly admits he doesn’t like spooky stuff.

For LaChance, creating a safe and joyful space for families, including children with special needs, is what keeps her going.

“If this is the one bright spot of their day, that’s what it’s about, bringing joy and spreading kindness and love,” she said.

Looking ahead, LaChance plans to expand her community efforts with more seasonal events and a Facebook page to keep neighbors connected year-round.