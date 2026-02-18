NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The sounds of polka music, laughter, and celebration will once again fill the streets this Dyngus Day, but this year’s festivities in North Tonawanda come with a little change.

The annual Dyngus Day parade, long rooted in North Tonawanda’s Polish community, is expanding geographically, with parts of the celebration moving into the City of Tonawanda. Organizers say the goal is growth and inclusion, but for some residents, the shift raised concerns about preserving the heart of a tradition built over generations.

Solinski is organizing a community block party along Oliver Street, an area she describes as the historic center of North Tonawanda’s Polish community. She says the block party is meant to keep local businesses, families, and traditions connected to the celebration — even as the parade footprint changes.

"This is really the heart of the Polish community," Solinski said. "We just want to bring people out to come have a good Dyngus Day."

WATCH: North Tonawanda Dyngus Day parade expands into Tonawanda, prompting Oliver Street block party

North Tonawanda Dyngus Day parade expands into Tonawanda, prompting Oliver Street block party

The block party is expected to feature food sales, local vendors, and community activities.

Just blocks away, Dyngus Day traditions are also continuing at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, where parish leaders are hosting their own celebration, separate from the block party.

Pastoral assistant Debbie Kwarciany says the church’s Dyngus Day event centers on food, faith,and fellowship — staples of the Polish heritage the parish works to preserve.

The church will offer traditional pierogies, Polish sausage, rye bread, and beer, sourcing from local vendors whenever possible. This year marks the third time Our Lady of Czestochowa has hosted its Dyngus Day celebration, which draws attendees regardless of weather conditions.

"Our Dyngus Day, our after-party, is still on," Kwarciany said, adding that parade-goers are welcome to return to the church following the parade for traditional food and music.

Meanwhile, parade organizers say the route changes are not meant to erase tradition, but to expand it.

Joe Marranca, chairman of the North Tonawanda Dyngus Day Committee and founder of the North Tonawanda Neighborhood Watch, says the parade itself will remain entirely in North Tonawanda, beginning on Oliver Street, while new areas will be highlighted to showcase more of the community.

"It’s not that big of a change," Marranca said. "Once this event’s done, people are going to love it."

Those interested in volunteering, sponsoring, or participating in the Oliver Street block party can email NTDyngusDay@gmail.com for more information or follow updates on the Facebook page.

You can find additional information on the parade route and event details on the North Tonawanda Neighborhood Watch page here.