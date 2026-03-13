North Tonawanda City Attorney says he will not step down after arrest; Mayor again asks for resignation

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The North Tonawanda City Attorney says he will not resign from his elected city position following his second alcohol related arrest in three years.

Mayor Austin Tylec still believes that a resignation would be best.

According to a Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, police report first obtained by 7 News, North Tonawanda City Attorney Edward Zebulske was arrested for public intoxication and charged with disorderly conduct at a Red Roof Inn in February.

WATCH: North Tonawanda City Attorney arrested in South Carolina

North Tonawanda City Attorney arrested in South Carolina

According to North Tonawanda Police, Zebulske had previously been arrested on charges of DWI in November 2023.

In a statement sent to me, Zebulske said, “My issues have never impacted my work, nor have there been any such accusations. That is why I have no intention of resigning my position."

He went on to say that he will be taking time to address issues related to his “social drinking” with his family. You can read his full statement below:

"On a recent trip to Myrtle Beach, I was charged with a minor, local ordinance violation for which my local attorney is in the process of resolving with the city. Under the advice of counsel, I am unable to further discuss the legal proceedings at this time. That said, I would stress that I was not driving, there was no physical altercation with anyone nor any property damage.



"I do recognize my social drinking has led to some poor decisions, so I will be taking some necessary steps to address these issues which I will keep personal to me and my family.



Having said that, my issues have never impacted my work nor have there been any such accusations. That is why I have no intention of resigning my position."

Friday, I spoke again with North Tonawanda Mayor Austin Tylec, who, despite Zebulske’s statement, still believes that a resignation by the attorney would be best.

“It is up to him whether or not he would like to resign, but our position still stands, that myself, and the majority of council members, believe that it’s in the best interest of the city for him to call for his resignation or step down,” Tylec said.

Tylec also said that he has had issues with Zebulske’s performance prior to this new arrest.

“I can’t speak on whether or not his social drinking has anything to do with his performance, but I will say our expectations have not been met for that position… Whether it is a lack of attendance, seldom seeing him past noon here as the full-time attorney, [or] missing 30% of council meetings last year and missing a couple this year.”

Zebulske was recently re-elected as North Tonawanda City Attorney in November. He ran unopposed. His term ends December 31, 2029.